Henderson desperate to repeat 'career highlight'

Henderson says winning the Champions League in Madrid in 2019 was the "biggest moment" of his career: "To finally win the Champions League, after missing out the year before was an emotional time. That's definitely number one in my career. It's why I have the motivation for Saturday."

The England midfielder says it's vital to grasp big opportunities when they come along: "You never know when your last chance is, so that's why the next opportunity is the biggest one. This is everything for us. We never know what'll happen in future, so we have to cherish every moment. We've worked for a long time for these opportunities. We need to be ready."

He played down the effect of Liverpool's gruelling season, having already won both domestic cups and finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City: "Physically, I feel good. Mo [Salah] has given me tips on recovery and that has helped a lot. I've been really fresh for the majority of the season. Including internationals it's over 60 games. It's important as I'm in my 30s, so it's nice to put those numbers out."

Henderson said they will take inspiration from their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018: "We have given absolutely everything all season. Saturday is a huge opportunity to finish on a high. It was a tough time after Madrid. We all used the experience to be better and stronger."