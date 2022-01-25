Gary Devonport, Talking Shutt podcast, external

Frustration.

The word on Leeds fans' lips after defeat by Newcastle on Saturday.

It was a game Leeds dominated and saw themselves repeatedly get into fantastic attacking positions with no-one able to finish off a host of good chances.

The Geordies came with a rigid gameplan of making it a frustrating affair. The delaying of goal-kicks and set-pieces started early doors, which has become a hallmark of teams around the lower echelons when visiting Elland Road.

And match officials are seemingly unwilling to take action.

Leeds' lack of a cutting edge proved our downfall as a catalogue of individual errors led to Jonjo Shelvey scoring a late free-kick and the cash-rich basement dwellers travelling north with all three points.

Newcastle didn't beat Leeds. Leeds beat themselves.