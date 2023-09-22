Luis Sinisterra has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent for the first time since leaving Leeds to join Premier League club Bournemouth on loan.

The 24-year-old winger said: "I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

"But of course I wanted to play in the Premier League. So, when Bournemouth came I just decided [to go] because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible. So that's why [I left]."

On whether he enjoyed his time at Leeds: "Yes I did, of course. Avoiding the relegation, I have had a really good time there, and my family as well. But, you know, my desire is always to play at the highest level. So I was looking for that.

"This was my decision. That's why last year I chose to come to Leeds - to play in the Premier League. Of course it's sad that we got relegated, but it's a really good team with really good people."