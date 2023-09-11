'The value of players in Australia is not stupid like elsewhere,' says Montgomery

Nick Montgomery is "looking forward" to potentially dipping into his knowledge of Australian football as Hibs manager, adding that the A-League is "a very good standard".

Current Hibs players Lewis Miller, Jimmy Jeggo and Adam Le Fondre have all plied their trade in the top league in Australia, and they may be joined by a few more when Montgomery makes his mark on the team.

“A lot of players from the A-League have gone to top clubs all around the world," he told BBC Scotland.

"In the last 12-months I’ve sold a player to Newcastle United (Garang Kuol), we sold a player to Bayern Munich (Anthony Pavlesic) and obviously a lot of players have come to Scotland, because the value of players in Australia is not stupid like it is all over the world.

“To see the success the players have had in Scotland is fantastic. Australian football is a very good standard. It’s just a country that has so much sport."

The 41-year-old believes his success in Australia has earned him the move to Hibs and while admitting he has extensive knowledge of the top talents there, he doesn't mind where his players come from, as long as they're the "right" individuals.

“I think it’s shown that if you can be successful there, you can come to top leagues around the world like the Scottish Premiership and compete," he added.

“I’ve got a good knowledge of that market, but I’ve also got good knowledge and contacts around the world. I’ve got an assistant who has worked in seven countries and speaks seven languages.

"Players are players, no matter where they are in the world. It's about getting the right players in, and that’s something I’m looking forward to working with Brian McDermott on."