Tottenham picked up 10 points out of a possible 12 points to begin their first season under new boss Ange Postecoglou, so we wanted to know how high you think Spurs should be aiming this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Reuben: I would like Ange to have no external targets. The goal this season is to rebuild the squad and how it functions. By next summer he should have a clear idea of where the gaps in the team are. That’s it. A few adverse results may even help by quelling the rapidly escalating expectations.

Jon: Nuno won his first three games. It's looking good but let's see after a promoted team 'banana skin game', Arsenal and then Liverpool, who we don't seem to be able to beat for love nor money. Then we can look back after maybe 10 games, not four.

William: If the spine of their team remains fit for most of the season, they have the platform to be a good side and will only get better. The test will be if they can impose Ange's playing philosophy against the better teams and beat them.

Ryan: Second place is not unrealistic. Manchester City have already bought the title. Arsenal have stuttered and will be distracted by the Champions League. Manchester United and Newcastle haven't started well. Chelsea are a joke. I would say it's between Liverpool and Spurs for second place.

Paul: The fixture list has been very kind to us. I will make more of a judgement after we have played the Arsenal and Liverpool games. What I can say is that we are playing more attractive and front-footed football. With Johnson still to hopefully replace Richarlison, it could be even better. Udogie and Van de Ven have improved us no end in defence.