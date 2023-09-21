Silva on Palace, Hodgson and attacking options

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking before his side travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • On team news: “Sasa [Lukic] will still be out, as is Tosin [Adarabioyo]. All the others are available. Jedi [Antonee Robinson] is back training with the team."

  • On facing Crystal Palace: “Last time it went really well in our way [a 3-0 win on Boxing Day] after the World Cup break. A quality team managed by Roy [Hodgson], who it will be good to see back on the touchline again. Roy knows the club [Palace] very well. He made a huge impact in that football club again last season and helped in a difficult time."

  • On options in attack, including Carlos Vinicius: “We have three players who can play that position. It is important for a striker to score and have an impact on the game. We will see whether he will play.”

  • On his targets for this season: "I know what I want from this club. We come from a season that everyone should be proud of. We have to try and do our best to improve from last season."

