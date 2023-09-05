Antony allegations 'a disturbing situation'

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about Manchester United winger Antony, following allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend, which he has denied.

"Antony's former girlfriend made some allegations earlier this year about incidents that happened in Brazil last year and in the North-West earlier this year.

"Some of the allegations are that he attacked her whilst she was pregnant and that he attempted to throw her out of a speeding car. Anthony has always denied these allegations but yesterday his former girlfriend posted screenshots on social media of what she said were injuries.

"It's from those pictures that the Brazil federation decided to take their action over him and his upcoming fixtures.

"He denied the allegations at the time and then late last night he put a statement out which said he can say with confidence that the allegations are false and he's innocent of the accusations made.

"He does admit that he had a tumultuous relationship with his former girlfriend and that verbal offences did take place, but says he never practised any physical aggression.

"It's a disturbing situation for the player, his former girlfriend and Manchester United.

"The club haven't made any statement since Brazil took action."