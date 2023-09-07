Kennedy makes NI comeback in defeat by Slovenia

Kilmarnock winger Matty Kennedy returned from more than two years in the international wilderness and contributed an assist but couldn't prevent Northern Ireland falling to a 4-2 defeat in Slovenia.

Kennedy played the opening 45 minutes of the Euro 2024 qualifier and was integral to the visitors' early equaliser as his shot was saved by Jan Oblak and Isaac Price tucked in the rebound.

Kennedy then curled a free-kick wide but Michael O'Neill's side soon wilted and were 3-1 down at the break on their way to a fourth straight loss that all but ends their qualification hopes.