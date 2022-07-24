We gave the BBC Sport audience the chance to ask questions about Aston Villa to our reporter Simon Stone.

Gareth from Birmingham asked: All pressure is on manager Steven Gerrard to succeed this season - but what is success for Villa (a Championship club a few seasons ago, remember)?

Simon Stone: Steven Gerrard has made it clear from day one he is not prepared to manage an Aston Villa side happy to bump around in the middle of the Premier League, winning a few games, losing others. Settling for second best is not in his nature. He will push.

The big question is how far the owners are prepared to go. We have seen, with Leicester, Wolves and now West Ham, it is possible to challenge the top six. But to actually break into that group will require the type of heavy long-term investment now expected of Newcastle. That, undoubtedly, brings pressure.

But I don't feel Gerrard will be bothered about that. He has dealt with pressure all his life. Villa are a big club. He will expect them to think big.

Read more of Simon's answers here