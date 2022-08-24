Stephen Warnock says Aston Villa's Carabao Cup win over Bolton showed a statement of intent from Steven Gerrard.

The Villa boss named a strong starting XI after two defeats from the opening three Premier League games of the season.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Gerrard's selection paid off.

He said: "You only have to look at Villa’s team they put out to know their position in the league and what Steven Gerrard is after.

"He needed a reaction, he needed players gaining something more from a victory and I think it was more evident tonight that Villa were trying to do something in this competition to turn their league form around."

