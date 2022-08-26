Chelsea v Leicester: Team news

Chelsea could welcome back midfielder Mateo Kovacic after he returned to training following a knee injury.

Kalidou Koulibaly is banned following his red card at Leeds, while Thomas Tuchel will also be absent from the dugout as he serves his touchline ban.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Chelsea target Wesley Fofana won't be involved.

James Maddison is a doubt, with Rodgers saying that the midfielder "felt a twinge" in training this week.

Should Kovacic start for Chelsea?

Who makes your Foxes XI?