BBC Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas believes Jack Grealish will need to raise his level this season if Manchester City are to progress.

When offering predictions for the season, the former Premier League midfielder said: "With Fernandinho leaving, City have lost their leader in the dressing room and, overall, there are a few more uncertainties with City than Liverpool.

"City have got a lot resting on players who haven't done it for them yet and, historically, we know it can take a while to fit into their team. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have got to come in and turn it on straight away and, with Raheem Sterling leaving, Jack Grealish has to got to produce far more this season."

Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate added: "City won it last year without a striker and now they have got Haaland, who is world class. It's a no-brainer - they have improved, so they will win it again."

Read all of the predictions by BBC Sport pundits here