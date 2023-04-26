Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace lifted Wolves nine points clear of the relegation zone, and former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam believes they have done enough to ensure top-flight football will return to Molineux again next season.

Former Liverpool and Stoke City player Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think that's them safe. It's been a tough season for Wolves. At one point they were cut adrift and were struggling, but they've turned it around brilliantly and now they can probably look forward to next season, try to build the team and try to keep their best players like Ruben Neves."

Meanwhile, ex-Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff has praised the impact of manager Julen Lopetegui, who joined in November with Wolves deep in relegation trouble.

Tuesday's victory was their third in a row at home without conceding a goal.

McAnuff said: "It's something we speak about a lot in coaching - it's almost unfashionable now to say 'we're going to be solid, we're going to be hard to beat and let's keep clean sheets'. That's what Lopetegui's done, particularly at home of late with some big, big results.

"It was a brilliant appointment by Wolves. He's been such a big part of giving that team a chance to survive, which now you have to say is pretty much done and dusted."

Listen to more analysis on the Football Daily podcast here