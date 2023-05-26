Phil McNulty, chief footballer writer

Everton face their third last-day fight to escape relegation of the Premier League era against Bournemouth on Sunday - and the stakes could not be higher.

It is symptomatic of the catastrophic manner in which Everton have been led by ownership and board that they find themselves in danger of the drop into the Championship, after only securing survival in the penultimate game last season.

Everton have a new stadium being built on Bramley Moore dock, they have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules and now they may well need to win at what will be an emotion-charged Goodison Park to guarantee top-flight status next season.

If Everton do go down, a heavy weight of responsibility will bear down on owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale for the calamitous decision-making that has fractured relationships with fans and led to regular protests demanding the removal of a board that has not attended a home game since January, citing safety concerns.

Moshiri is hopeful of securing new investment in the club, having reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club but so much of the future will be shaped by events on Sunday.

Manager Sean Dyche was brought in to take Everton to safety after the sacking of Frank Lampard, and the good news is that their fate is at least in their own hands.

What is certain is that, whatever happens on Sunday, change must come at the highest level of the club after the lessons of last season went unheeded and a "strategic review", announced back then, has only led to Everton being in an even worse position 12 months on.

It is hard to see how those in the boardroom can remain in their positions for any length of time given the discontent and dysfunction and that characterised Everton this season.

This means Sunday is shaping up as a defining day for Everton’s future.