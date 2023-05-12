Tottenham acting head coach Ryan Mason says he agrees with striker Harry Kane's recent comments about the club's struggles.

Kane, Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer, has spoken in the past couple of weeks about his feeling that the club has lost some of the values from its most successful recent era under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

"Absolutely I am fully with him on that, 100%," said former Spurs midfielder Mason. "We can talk a lot about players but I think the environment, culture, it's everyone, everything, the small details. We have to have many people driving that, not just one or two people. It has to be driven from within.

"I agree with him because I was part of probably the change in setting new standards and a new culture within this place. You can spend years trying to build something but at the same time it doesn't take long to lose it.

"Thankfully for us we still have many, many good people within these walls who know and feel what good looks like and probably more importantly want that as well. It is something we absolutely strive for.

"It is important, it's vital and it's crucial that everyone who comes in here is pulling in the same direction and want the same things. I think that goes for every single football club as well. We need that. Every club needs that, we need that. I agree with him.

"I am happy that he has said it because he is one of the people I want to drive it because he is important to us, in terms of his stature at this football but also his understanding that there's many people that can contribute as well."

