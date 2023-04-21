Eddie Howe says Sunday's game against top-four rivals Tottenham is huge for Newcastle and "what we crave as professionals".

The Magpies are three points above fifth-placed Spurs, who have played one game more.

"It's a huge game for us," Howe said. "No denying that at this stage of the season with the games running out.

"We’re playing one of our competitors in the league so it’s a big moment in our season. We’re pleased to be at home and we hope we can feel the force of the crowd this week.

"We need everyone united in the game, which I'm sure we will be, and hopefully we can respond to next week's disappointment.

"It’s what we crave as professionals. You want the big games, you want the big occasions and you want it to mean something. We’re determined to express ourselves in the best way possible.

"We want the occasion to galvanise us, we don’t want to play with any fear or restraints and we want to give the best us."

Howe was asked if he would agree with those saying Sunday's game is the biggest for Newcastle in the Premier League in the season.

"I wouldn’t have an issue with anyone saying that," he said. "I think it is. It's a cliche but it's our next game. It's what's ahead of us that's important.

"We have risen to these types of games this season. Hopefully we can find another gear again."