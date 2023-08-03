Kilmarnock v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have lost each of their last six league meetings with Rangers by an aggregate score of 3-12 since a 2-1 win in February 2020.

Rangers have won 10 of the last 11 times they have faced Kilmarnock on MD1 of a league season (D1) since losing 4-2 to them in 1901-02.

Kilmarnock have only won one of their last 12 opening day games to a top-flight season (D4 L7), beating St. Johnstone 2-0 in 2018-19.

Rangers are unbeaten in their opening game of each of their last 20 top-flight seasons (W15 D5) since losing 2-1 to Hearts in 1998-99.