Livi rescue last-gasp draw against third-tier Accies in cup

Bruce Anderson's last-gasp strike spared Livingston from an embarrassing home defeat against third-tier Hamilton in the Viaplay Cup.

In a tie that kicked off around 15 minutes late due to a medical emergency in the stands, Livi trailed at half-time after Andy Winter tapped in James Barjonas' pass.

Anderson denied the visitors victory when he lashed home in the 90th minute.

But Mikey Devlin and Joel Nouble both missed in the shootout as Accies took the bonus point 4-1 on penalties.

With four points from their opening two games, Livi lie third in Group C.