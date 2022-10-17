Fulham lost 3-0 in their last home league game against Aston Villa in September 2020 – they’ve never lost consecutive home league games against the Villans before.

Aston Villa won home and away Premier League games against Fulham the last time the sides met in 2020-21 – they last won three in a row against the Cottagers in October 2004.

Aston Villa have won just two of their past nine Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L4), with both of those victories coming against Norwich last season.