N﻿ottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday has led to goalkeeper Dean Henderson and striker Taiwo Awoniyi making Garth Crooks' team of the week.

D﻿ean Henderson

He's had good games before but nothing quite as important or as impressive as his performance against Liverpool on Saturday. The visitors should have won this fixture and would have done if it hadn't been for Henderson.

While the Manchester United loanee has been at Nottingham Forest he's saved a penalty, clawed balls off the line and, against Liverpool, saved is team from certain defeat.

The difficulty for Henderson is there is no way he is going to replace David de Gea at United, but I can see him becoming an exceptional goalkeeper at Forest. After all, it didn't do Peter Shilton any harm.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Being employed by a top professional club without ever making the grade can take some getting over. Awoniyi must have dreamed about scoring for Liverpool as a youngster, but left without playing a single game. He could never have imagined that one day he would inflict one of the club's most embarrassing defeats. Only football can throw up these strange events.

Nottingham Forest have shown grit and determination from the moment they stepped into the Premier League. What they didn't possess was belief and ingenuity. With more of the same it might be a very interesting second half of the season for Forest.

