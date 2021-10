Speaking of Roberto Mancini, here's a stat for you...

On Sunday, the ex-City boss will become just the second manager to have won the English top-flight title to take charge of a European nation in a major tournament final when Italy face England at Wembley.

The other? Well, that was Sir Alf Ramsey, of course - who won the First Division with Ipswich Town in 1962 before leading England to World Cup glory on home soil in 1966.