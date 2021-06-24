Alan Shearer says England boss Gareth Southgate has some "big decisions to make" in terms of his team selection for next week's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka replaced Phil Foden and Mason Mount in the starting XI for Tuesday's win against Czech Republic.

But all four should be available to face Germany, with Mount returning having had to self-isolate.

"I liked the way Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka were so positive on the ball, and always turned and ran at defenders," Ex-England captain Shearer said in his BBC Sport column.

"I still look at his different options as being a good problem to have."

