Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Klopp's squad has got him this far in all four major competitions, and I think he will rotate his team again.

That will give Forest more hope, and they do have a clever manager in Steve Cooper plus some very talented players - Djed Spence scored a stunning goal against QPR on Wednesday and I'd be surprised if he's not playing in the Premier League next season.

It is going to be close, but with Liverpool in this kind of form it is hard to back anyone to beat them at the moment.

Mez's prediction: Having no replays in the FA Cup really suits the competition - every game almost feels like the final in that you know it will be settled on the day, and there are no second chances - it really is now or never and you've got to play a strong team to stay in it. It adds to the jeopardy, especially when you are away from home like we are here! I'm not going for an upset here though, obviously. 1-3

