Watford have earned just seven points from 45 available against Arsenal in the Premier League (W2 D1 L12), though four of these have come in their last three home games against them (W1 D1 L1).

Arsenal have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford – only against West Brom (26/26) do the Gunners have a better scoring rate in the league.

Watford have kept three clean sheets in their six Premier League games under Roy Hodgson, as many as they had in their previous 38 under four different managers. However, the Hornets have only scored twice in their six games under Hodgson.

Arsenal have won each of their last three Premier League away games, having won just two of their first eight on the road this season (D1 L5). The Gunners have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League away games, last having a longer run between January and May 2015 (7).