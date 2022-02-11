Leicester have conceded at least three goals in each of their past three Premier League meetings with West Ham (L3), losing this exact fixture 3-0 last season.

West Ham have won each of their past three Premier League games against Leicester, last winning more consecutively against the Foxes in the competition in their first four such meetings between 1994 and 1997.

West Ham have scored in 90% of their Premier League games against Leicester (26/29) – their highest ratio against an opponent they’ve faced more than 10 times in the competition.