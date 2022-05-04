Brendan Rodgers says the level of teams Leicester have played in the Europa Conference League shows it is "a prestigious competition" as he prepares for a semi-final second leg in Rome on Thursday.

When Leicester exited the Europa League in December, Rodgers admitted he did not know what the tournament was, but now is hoping to pick up a first European trophy for the Foxes.

"There was disappointment when we came out of the Europa League, but when you saw the level of the teams, you knew it was a prestigious competition," he said.

"I'm pretty sure that was the notion of Uefa when it was put together. That's the desire we're carrying as we look to get to the final."

It has been a special period in Leicester's history, winning the Premier League in 2016, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017 and clinching the FA Cup last year.

"This is another chapter in the story and our main objective is to keep the story of this club going," he said.

"We're playing in a one-off game and I know we have been able to do a good job against difficult teams.

"We know how to get the job done, so we go to Roma with no fear."