Lawro's predictions: Watford v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Everton are going for their third win on the spin.

If they get it, they would be very close to being sure of staying up - they are playing well anyway, and their application is completely different to how it was earlier in the campaign.

It's a good time for them to be playing Watford too.

We already know Hornets boss Roy Hodgson is leaving in the summer and it appears many of their players are thinking the same thing.

Watford have lost their past 11 home games and I'm not sure they will put up much of a fight.

Majestic's prediction: Funnily enough I fancy Watford here. Everton are on this great run but they have been so topsy-turvy and I think there is going to be another spanner in the works for them. 2-1

Joel's prediction: Everton need a win and I think they will get it - there will be some drama though. 2-3

