Stephen Warnock, former Liverpool defender

Jurgen Klopp's ability to manage his squad and rest players at key times has obviously been pivotal in landing so many trophies this season.

But last summer, I don't think people appreciated how much depth he had.

Maybe it was because we were yet to see the very best of Thiago Alcantara, but midfield was a potential problem because of Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to Paris St-Germain.

That wasn't just because of how good Wijnaldum was - it was also his injury record. He was always fit and available for every game, while everyone else in there seemed to miss matches.

It felt like Liverpool lost their mainstay when he left, but in the end it didn't matter.

It was the same in January and the start of February when they won all six games they played while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were away at Afcon.

To get through that period and stay in contention for everything was huge… and can you imagine the buzz in the dressing room when those two came back? Everyone would have been thinking: 'We are going to kick on even more.'

This has already been a season beyond anyone's expectations - but if Liverpool do finish it off by beating Real Madrid then I don't think anyone would be surprised.

