England centre-backs John Stones and Harry Maguire are "as good as any in the world", according to England boss Gareth Southgate.

Manchester City's Stones and Maguire of Manchester United were part of an England side that conceded just two goals in seven games during the run to the Euro 2020 final.

Stones could win his 50th cap when England take on Hungary in the first of three quickfire World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

"We can underestimate when we are playing as a team, the level of composure, the level of technical ability that John and Harry showed in the biggest of games," Southgate said.

"They are very good defenders as well. Both of them have grown - they have been to a World Cup semi-final, they have been to a final of the Euros.

“They have come through hugely testing challenges against top players and they continue to improve [and] grow in their leadership as well.

"We are fortunate that we have got two centre-backs who are as good as any in the world."

