Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After the longest, most difficult summer, this season could not have started much better for Tottenham.

Two wins, no goals conceded, Harry Kane back and supported by the fans - it has been a much better week than many predicted.

There is also a sense that Nuno Espirito Santo, in his own quiet way, is moulding a decent team together, with Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn excellent on Sunday, along with youngsters Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga, who came through a very tough afternoon in his duel with Adama Traore.

A big 10 days lie ahead before the transfer window closes. But there is genuine optimism around Spurs at the moment and that has not been said too often recently.