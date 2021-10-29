Aston Villa v West Ham: Team news
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had travelled to Argentina during the week for family reasons, is available for Aston Villa.
Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are sidelined by illness but Leon Bailey could make his first Villa start.
West Ham United have no new injury concerns but could rotate their starting line-up following the Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.
Alex Kral may return to the squad after completing Covid-19 self-isolation.
