F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

D﻿ominic Calvert-Lewin dislocated his shoulder against Newcastle but played on, so has been struggling with that as well as a knee injury.

L﻿ampard said he doesn't require any surgery and "we expect him back for Wolves on Boxing Day".

O﻿n whether he will sign attacking players in the January transfer window, Lampard said: "We are certainly considering it."

H﻿e said he understands fans' frustration after Everton's Carabao Cup exit and added: "We made mistakes and missed clear chances."

L﻿ampard said he is "delighted" for Conor Coady and Jordan Pickford after making England's World Cup squad and said James Tarkowski "stated a great case".

O﻿n beating Bournemouth to ensure Everton aren't in the bottom three going into the World Cup break, he said: "It will be really nice to go into a big break like that. We all look at the table so no doubt it will be nice."

L﻿ampard said the Cherries "have a good home record this season" and added: "It’s a tough Premier League away game, they are all tough."

