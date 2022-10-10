Aston Villa right-back M﻿atty Cash says he is really looking forward to returning to the City Ground after leaving Nottingham Forest in 2020.

T﻿he Poland international made 141 appearances for Forest between 2015-2020, before moving to Villa for £16m in September 2020.

The 25-year-old, who has just come back from injury, told the Villa website:, external "﻿Since I left I have really looked forward to the day I am going back. I was there for six to seven years and done a lot for the club as well as the club doing a lot for me. It is a mutual thing.

"﻿I have a really good relationship there with the fans but obviously they have signed a lot of players, so a lot of players have changed. Although the people behind the scenes are the same but I am going there for one reason and that is to win. It is nice to go and see old faces.

"﻿I have played many times at the City Ground so I know what the fans are like and they can change it in seconds. I know there league position isn't great but the City Ground is always the 12th man.

"﻿They have got good players so we are not looking at the league position but giving them respect. It should be a good game."