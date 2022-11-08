James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

It's no surprise that there are sections of the West Ham fanbase who are now questioning David Moyes' ability to take the club any further. His second spell in east London has been outstanding up to now. After saving us from relegation in 2020 he then led us to back-to-back top-seven finishes and a Europa League semi-final.

But now things are beginning to go stale, despite splashing out about £170m in the summer transfer window. We're just two points above the relegation zone having won only four of our opening 14 games of the season and look a far cry from the side that were being tipped as potential top-four gatecrashers at the beginning of the year.

But parting ways with Moyes now would be a much larger risk than keeping faith in him. He inherited an ageing and out-of-sorts squad and in just the space of two years laid solid foundations for growth. Giving up on him now would risk those foundations collapsing if a new manager comes in and decides he doesn't like the players the club have just invested in. It would mean another two years of rebuilding and another two years of transition. And then what if that doesn't work and another change is needed?

Of course, a new manager might arrive and opt to continue what Moyes started, which would be wise given the quality we have in the squad, but it's a big gamble following huge investment in the playing squad. In an age when patience is barely in the vocabulary of football club owners, the board must find it in them to stick by Moyes a little longer to see if he can arrest the slide.

There's still plenty of the season remaining for him to oversee a recovery and he's earned enough credit over the last two years to deserve trust and patience before the club seriously decides to roll the dice.