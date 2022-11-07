Strap yourselves in, Leeds fans
This season is going to be a "rollercoaster" for Leeds United.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 6, 2022
Do you agree with #MOTD's Danny Murphy? 🤔 #BBCFootball #LUFC pic.twitter.com/aShUSo30RK
Did you know? Crysencio Summerville (21 years six days) became the youngest player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for Leeds since Alan Smith in August 2001 (20 years 294 days). Meanwhile, at 20 years 283 days, Sam Greenwood is the youngest United player since Smith to both score and assist in a Premier League game.