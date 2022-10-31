W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's comeback win at Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Daniel: Yes, it’s a great comeback but it seems like Spurs need to concede first before being able to start performing - and that’s not very good if you want to be keeping a clean sheet.

Michael: We really need to start playing from the kick-off, instead of waiting until we are in a losing position. We got away with it against Bournemouth but against decent teams we will be punished. We need to be ready for the big game on Tuesday night at Marseille.

Kevin: Spurs are getting found out. Points are covering poor performances. They’ve been poor for the first half in almost all games and rescuing it in the second half. Will they fix the first half of matches or see their second half getting worse?

Tristen: We have been below par all season - dull and predictable. We have ridden our luck and scrapped through. We need strengthening in every department. We desperately need more creativity. We rely on Kane, who is both out best finisher and only creative spark, too much. It’s just not good enough. Far too one-dimensional.