Team news: Crystal Palace v Wolves
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed there are no new injury concerns in his squad.
Will Hughes remains out with a virus, with Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson among the players still injured.
Nathan Collins is available for Wolves after completing a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.
Goalkeeper Jose Sa is being monitored on a game-by-game basis, having broken his right wrist in the second outing of the season against Fulham.
