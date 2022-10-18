Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed there are no new injury concerns in his squad.

Will Hughes remains out with a virus, with Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson among the players still injured.

Nathan Collins is available for Wolves after completing a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa is being monitored on a game-by-game basis, having broken his right wrist in the second outing of the season against Fulham.

