Ross County 0-2 Rangers: Your views

Stu: After being wrote off the first game of the season you can now see they are starting to click. They are one quality signing away from being a really good team.

Martin: Great Performance. Sets us up nice for PSV on Wednesday, we have to be positive and have a go, we can hurt them as long as we believe in ourselves. Come on let's do it. Team looking better as each game goes by. Great to have Roofe back and scoring as well. Gives us another option up front.

Anon: I believe having a game today will be a big positive for Rangers. We are now looking match fit, an advantage neither PSV nor Celtic have going into the next two games.

Frazer: Good performance, could be more clinical both in front of goal and with passing but Rangers were never out of first gear so that’s being picky. Delighted for Roofe. The set up with Roofe and Dessers really changed the dynamics of the frontmen. Matondo’s an exciting re-entry to the team. It’s definitely looking more and more like a promising season.

Ronnie: A comfortable three points, great to see Roofe score, Lundstrum was my MOM & once again Soutar & Goldson so solid. Matondo showed once again when he came on that he is now a big player for us. Butland is a great signing. Lammers looks laboured & needs to do more. We were never in danger at a tricky venue. We're seeing signs we are on right track.