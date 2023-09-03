Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves: Key stats

  • Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League games against Wolves (L1), while Wolves are the first team they've won four in a row against at home in the top-flight since Wimbledon (1989-1992).

  • Wolves' first three league goals this season were scored by substitutes – they're the first team in the history of the Premier League to have their first three goals of a season come from the bench.

  • Jean-Philippe Mateta assisted two goals from the bench today – he's only the second Crystal Palace player to provide two assists as a substitute in a Premier League match, after Attilio Lombardo against Derby in April 1998.

  • Joel Ward made his 273rd Premier League start for Crystal Palace, the joint-most of any player for the club along with Wilfried Zaha.

  • With his two assists today, Pedro Neto now has the most Premier League assists of any Wolves player since he joined the club ahead of the 2019-20 season (13).

