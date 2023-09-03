Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves: What O'Neil said

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil to BBC Sport: "It wasn't a game I felt like we were going to lose. I thought we had some real good control of it. We suffered some big chances from our own doing, a couple of technical breakdowns with the ball, turnovers and they punish us.

"Tactically I thought we had control of it. They have good players when the game gets a little bit messier and if you turn the ball over in an area you shouldn't they have the quality to punish you and then they did."

"Disapointed because it's not a game I feel like we should have lost."

On the need for a striker: "There's loads of things we can discuss about the quality of the final pass, quality of movement and then people being in the right areas. i think there's just work to be done. It was a big improvement today to come away and have control of it like we did."