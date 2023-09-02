Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: What Kompany said

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "The start was really positive, but conceding that goal before half-time was really poor timing. In 25 minutes of the second half we were completely gone and they exploited every opportunity.

"As much as we created chances, we lacked solidity, that was clear today. Look at the points total of every team that went up, it's what we knew and what we signed up for but that's the exciting thing.

"We have a team that can get better and need to do so as fast as we can. We have to get better quickly, and I have no doubt the squad will get better.

"By the time we got going again in the game it was too late. To be good enough for the Premier League, just take a look at the teams that went down last year and the international players they had - being good enough is a very high threshold. Right now, it's not a surprise to anyone, we just need to stay calm and get results eventually.

"In every game we have been dangerous and created chances so it's the other side we have to solve. Having a goal threat is a good start but for the rest there's a lot of work to do."