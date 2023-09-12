Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

Luton Town’s visit to Craven Cottage on Saturday will be Marco Silva’s 100th match in charge of Fulham.

The clever coach has been the catalyst for the Whites’ recent revival, but uncertainty remains over his future with his contract expiring in the summer. The game against the Hatters, who are yet to pick up a Premier League point, might provide some pointers to Fulham’s fortunes after an unsettling August.

Edging past Everton and pinching a point at Arsenal was pleasing; being battered by Brentford and Manchester City (plus VAR) wasn’t.

The international break offered respite following an underwhelming transfer window where Fulham nearly lost their two key performers. Aleksandar Mitrovic got his move to Saudi Arabia, while Joao Palhinha nearly joined Bayern Munich.

Palhinha’s departure so soon after he starred as Fulham finished 10th on their return to the top tier would have been devastating. Even four more months of the Portuguese prince of tackling could be the difference between safety and struggle.

Fulham’s squad still seems threadbare. When Tom Cairney lasted only 15 minutes in Manchester, Silva – without the peerless Palhinha – turned to talented teenager Luke Harris, who acquitted himself admirably in adversity.

No replacement for Mitrovic arrived on deadline day and, although Raul Jimenez has been unfortunate not to score since his surprise summer arrival, Silva will know his side will need to replace the goals provided by their former number nine.