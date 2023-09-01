French football journalist Julien Laurens thinks Newcastle United have a decent chance of progressing to the knockout stages of this season's Champions League.

Laurens was on the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro League podcast, with the panel reacting to Thursday's draw.

While he sees Paris St-Germain as favourites, Laurens thinks it is between the Magpies and AC Milan to grab the second spot in the round of 15.

He said: "I think PSG could slightly maybe be favourites but, behind that, between Milan and Newcastle especially there will be a big battle.

"For me, Dortmund are a bit behind so it’s a case of Newcastle and Milan fighting it out for two places really and that is really hard to call. It is going to be fascinating.

"I think what will be very important, in this group especially, is the fixtures. We don’t know yet the fixtures, but the way they will fall will have a bearing on the group."

Italian football expert James Horncastle added: "For a Newcastle fan to be able to go to San Siro, to Signal Iduna Park and the Parc des Princes, it’s just magnificent. Newcastle might find that group quite stimulating as a challenge."

German football expert Raphael Honigstein agreed: "It should be a lot of fun. The atmosphere at all four stadiums is going to be superb, so it’s going to be great."

