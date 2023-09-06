Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Twelfth in the table has a familiar ring in it for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's post-match assessment after the 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest that "we need to be more clinical in front of the goal" could have been copied and pasted from the travails of last season.

In the 2022-23 campaign they were 15th out of 20 teams for goals scored (38) - it does feel like an uneasy sense of deja vu has started to settle in. Just two strikes on target from 21 shots against Steve Cooper’s side saw them achieve their lowest accuracy since a game against QPR way back in January of 2013 - leaving a sour taste going into the first international break.

A cursory look at the stats from the four league games so far shows that with a shooting accuracy of 27% - they’re actually worse off than last year’s 33%. They’ve also missed more big chances than any other side so far, level with Everton on 11. Look no further than Nicholas Jackson’s shot which he inexplicably fired over the bar from point-blank range in the closing stages against Forest - a timely reminder that amid all the squad upheaval and changes, the same problems remain.

On the flip side, they’re second only to Manchester City in terms of passes - and have had the most touches on the ball of any of the 20 top flight sides - metrics they also scored incredibly highly in last season. It remains to be seen whether Pochettino and his coaching staff can start turning some of the possessional dominance and shots on goal into meaningful, match-winning opportunities.

