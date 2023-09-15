Moyes on the international break, Zouma's captaincy and European return
- Published
David Moyes has spoken to the media before West Ham's Premier League game against Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the international break: "We really enjoyed the international break because of the start to the season we’ve had. The players have worked hard during this period and we’re hoping the boys all come back fit."
A few players have "picked up little bits of knocks" over the break, but Moyes hopes that everyone will be available for Saturday's match.
He is happy with the buisness done during the transfer window: "I’m pleased with the players we’ve got. The club have supported and backed us to get lots of really good players and we’re building another good team to go again."
Moyes says that Kurt Zouma will continue to captain the Hammers: "He’s done a good job, we’ve won three and drawn one of the opening four games, so he will continue in the role."
Moyes spoke about defender Nayef Augerd, whose home country of Morocco was impacted by an Earthquake last week: "I had a chat with Nayef this morning and my understanding is they were in the city where the earthquake was. They’re all shaken by the whole situation. He’s back in, he’s training, but it’s a terrible tragedy for everybody."
Moyes spoke on his preparations for a busy fixture list thanks to the return on European football: "It doesn’t mean you always play one to XI, you have to use your 21, 22 players and that’s what we’ll do in the coming months."
