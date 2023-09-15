On the international break: "We really enjoyed the international break because of the start to the season we’ve had. The players have worked hard during this period and we’re hoping the boys all come back fit."

A few players have "picked up little bits of knocks" over the break, but Moyes hopes that everyone will be available for Saturday's match.

He is happy with the buisness done during the transfer window: "I’m pleased with the players we’ve got. The club have supported and backed us to get lots of really good players and we’re building another good team to go again."

Moyes says that Kurt Zouma will continue to captain the Hammers: "He’s done a good job, we’ve won three and drawn one of the opening four games, so he will continue in the role."

Moyes spoke about defender Nayef Augerd, whose home country of Morocco was impacted by an Earthquake last week: "I had a chat with Nayef this morning and my understanding is they were in the city where the earthquake was. They’re all shaken by the whole situation. He’s back in, he’s training, but it’s a terrible tragedy for everybody."