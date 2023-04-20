Manchester City are preparing to offer Norway striker Erling Haaland a new deal in a bid to ward off interest in the 22-year-old from some of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Haaland is ready to discuss a contract extension but his current deal no longer includes a release clause set at £175m as a consequence of Pep Guardiola signing a new two-year deal as the club's manager in November. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has been linked with Barcelona, says he must assess if his 32-year-old body is up to the rigours of another season in England. (Times - subscription required), external

AC Milan's Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, 23, also has confirmed he wants to stay at the San Siro despite reported interest from Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News), external

