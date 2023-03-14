'Baldwin ban adds to County's already arduous task at Livingston'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Livingston away is one of the hardest places to go in the league.

Playing an always well-drilled David Martindale side, the challenge is large. Coupled with the rare experience of an astroturf pitch makes for an even more interesting encounter.

The task will be even harder for the Staggies on Saturday as they are without team captain Jack Baldwin who has been handed a three-match ban.

That does leave a hole at the back for the Staggies who will have to contend with the task of dealing with two dangerous Livingston forwards in Bruce Anderson and Joel Nouble.

Club captain Keith Watson will most likely plug the gap, and will bring great experience in doing so. However, it leaves Malky Mackay with a real lack of pace in his defensive pairing.

He may be tempted to hand more minutes to 16-year-old Dylan Smith who has been impressing in short spells off the bench. It would be a big call, but one that doesn’t look too unrealistic.