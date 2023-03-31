Gary O'Neil has backed David Brooks to be "a big plus" for Bournemouth in the final months of the season.

Brooks made his long-awaited return to professional football at Aston Villa two weeks ago after recovering from Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

He continued his comeback with a 45-minute appearance in the Hampshire Cup this week against Bournemouth, scoring a hat-trick and claiming an assist.

"He was always planning to do 45 minutes - and it was very eventful!" O'Neil said. "I don't think he would have expected to come back and score three.

"But it will be a good 45 for him. He's been doing good bits in training.

"We'll keep building him and he'll be a big plus for us. We're delighted that he's now all good and we'll use him in the next eight weeks."