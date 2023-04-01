Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves: What Cooper said

Forest boss Steve Cooper to BBC Sport: "There's always the result and performance.

"I'm frustrated with the result because we should have scored two or three more goals and disappointed with the goal we conceded. Ricochets didn't land for us.

"We were comfortably the better team, superior in every way and created all the real chances. Performance-wise, I'm really pleased.

"If we continue to perform like that we'll have more successful days.

"Brennan is really thriving in his first season in the Premier League. We got into some really good positions and you have to.

"It's a missed opportunity. The dressing room is a bit down."

On Daniel Podence's alleged spit: "I'm not going to comment on it publicly. I'm sure there will be next steps."