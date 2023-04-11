Leicester manager Dean Smith believes his players are suffering from a "lack of confidence" and hopes his new coaching team will help lift the squad with some fresh ideas.

The former Aston Villa boss was present at the Foxes' recent 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth and has brought both Craig Shakespeare and John Terry - who were part of his coaching staff at Villa - with him to second-bottom Leicester.

Smith, who has been appointed until the end of the season, told the club's website: "It is a precarious situation but if I thought it was something insurmountable then I wouldn’t have come. Craig [Shakespeare] and JT [John Terry] wouldn't have come if they thought that also.

"We are looking forward to the challenge but know it is going to be tough. We will be putting demands on the players and ourselves, spending every minute of every day to make sure we keep this club in the Premier League.

"I watched the game on Saturday and there looked to be a lack of confidence and energy which we have to get out of the players. We need to instil confidence, belief and give them tactical plans and allow them to be adaptable in those games we play.

"All three of us believe we can do that and come in and give these players a lift, with some fresh ideas. Making sure they run hard, work hard and have a good tactical plan to win football games, which as a squad I believe they are fully capable of doing.

"One thing I will do is speak to the players straight away as soon as I can, get to know them and get an idea of why they think we are in this position and ideas from them on how we can get out and improve. Ultimately we will be the decision makers and point them in the direction we need to go in.

"We have six weeks and eight games to save the season."